Lunedì 25 ottobre alle ore 20 presso il ristorante Bistrot di Crotte di Strambino (To) i piloti di rally Corrado Pattono e Marco Arnoletti raccontano la loro “Parigi – Dakar”, la storia di una gara tra le più affascinanti al mondo raccontata da due importanti protagonisti canavesani di questa manifestazione.

Organizza il Panathlon Ivrea e Canavese diretto da Francesco Rao.

Corrado Pattono non riesce nemmeno a ricordare esattamente quante Dakar abbia fatto, ma siamo tra le 20 e le 25 gare, che Si aggiungono ad altre numerose partecipazioni al rally dei faraoni.

Corrado è una vera leggenda vivente nel mondo dei rally raid, e uno dei migliori piloti al mondo con il camion. Ha una grandissima esperienza e abilità sui percorsi sabbiosi e sulle dune e un’incredibile competenza anche come meccanico; sa cavarsela in ogni situazione.

Marco Arnoletti corre da una decina d’anni come navigator e a gennaio parteciperà alla sua quinta Dakar (tra Dakar e Africa Race). Di seguito le gare a cui ha partecipato:

2016 FIA Vice World Champion in Cross Country Rally T3 Category Participation as a co-driver to regional rallies

Participation to the 2012 Pharaons International Cross Country Rally as co-driver with the Dessoude team

Participation to the Dakar Rally 2013 as a co-driver with the Tecnosport team Participation to the Dakar Rally 2015 as a mechanic with the CR-Racing team Participation to the 2015 Tunisy Rally as a co-driver with the XTreme Plus Racing Team Participation to the 2015 Maroc Rally as engine specialist engineer with the CR-Racing team

Participation to the 2016 FIA Cross Country Rally Championship as a co-driver with the official Polaris XTreme Plus Racing Team; second in class and 2016 FIA vice world champion

Participation to the “2018 Africa Eco Race, the road to Dakar” with the Iveco Eurocargo team as a co- driver; first in class among trucks below 7 liters engine displacement

Participation to the 2019 Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge with the official Polaris Xtreme Plus Team, race valid for the 2019 FIA World Championship

Participation to the 2019 “24 Horas Portalegre” with the official Mini XRaid team as a codriver; third overall and first in T1 group final classification

Participation to the 2020 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia in the SSV category with FN Speed team, Spanish team, with a T3 Can Am; 25th overall

Participation to the 2021 Rally Greece Offroad in the T2 category with the RallyArt team

Commenti