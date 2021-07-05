Ascolta l'Audio Dell'Articolo

E’ morta Raffaella Carrà. “Raffaella ci ha lasciati. E’ andata in un mondo migliore, dove la sua umanità, la sua inconfondibile risata e il suo straordinario talento risplenderanno per sempre”. Con queste parole Sergio Japino dà il triste annuncio unendosi al dolore degli adorati nipoti Federica e Matteo, di Barbara, Paola e Claudia Boncompagni, degli amici di una vita e dei collaboratori più stretti.

Raffaella Carrà si è spenta alle ore 16.20 di oggi, dopo una malattia che da qualche tempo aveva attaccato quel suo corpo così minuto eppure così pieno di straripante energia. Una forza inarrestabile la sua, che l’ha imposta ai vertici dello star system mondiale, una volontà ferrea che fino all’ultimo non l’ha mai abbandonata, facendo si che nulla trapelasse della sua profonda sofferenza. L’ennesimo gesto d’amore verso il suo pubblico e verso coloro che ne hanno condiviso l’affetto, affinché il suo personale calvario non avesse a turbare il luminoso ricordo di lei. Donna fuori dal comune eppure dotata di spiazzante semplicità, non aveva avuto figli ma di figli – diceva sempre lei – ne aveva a migliaia, come i 150mila fatti adottare a distanza grazie ad “Amore”, il programma che più di tutti le era rimasto nel cuore. Le esequie saranno definite a breve. Nelle sue ultime disposizioni, Raffaella ha chiesto una semplice bara di legno grezzo e un’urna per contenere le sue ceneri. Nell’ora più triste, sempre unica e inimitabile, come la sua travolgente risata. Ed è così che noi tutti vogliamo ricordarla. Ciao Raffaella.

Se fue a un mundo mejor, donde su humanidad, su inconfundible risa y su extraordinario talento brillarán para siempre ”. Con estas palabras Sergio Japino da el triste anuncio uniendo el dolor de los queridos sobrinos Federica y Matteo, Bárbara, Paola y Claudia Boncompagni, amigos de toda la vida y colaboradores más cercanos.

Raffaella Carrà ha fallecido hoy a las 16.20 horas, tras una enfermedad que desde hace tiempo atacaba ese cuerpo suyo tan diminuto pero tan lleno de energía desbordante. Su fuerza imparable, que la impuso en la cima del sistema estelar mundial, una voluntad de hierro que nunca la abandonó hasta el final, asegurándose de que nada de su profundo sufrimiento se filtrara. El enésimo gesto de amor hacia su público y hacia quienes compartían su afecto, para que su calvario personal no perturbara su brillante recuerdo. Mujer fuera de lo común pero dotada de una sencillez inquietante, no tenía hijos pero sí – siempre decía – tenía miles de ellos, como los 150 mil hechos para adoptar a distancia gracias a “Amore”, el programa que la mayoría de todo había quedado en su corazón. El funeral se definirá en breve. En sus últimas disposiciones, Raffaella pidió un simple ataúd de madera sin terminar y una urna para guardar sus cenizas. En la hora más triste, siempre única e inimitable, como su risa abrumadora. Y así es como todos queremos recordarlo. Hola Raffaella.

She went to a better world, where her humanity, her unmistakable laugh and her extraordinary talent will shine forever. “With these words Sergio Japino gives the sad announcement joining the pain of the beloved nephews Federica and Matteo, Barbara, Paola and Claudia Boncompagni, lifelong friends and closest collaborators.

Raffaella Carrà died at 16.20 today, after an illness that for some time had attacked that body of her so small and yet so full of overflowing energy. Her unstoppable strength is hers, which has imposed her at the top of the world star system, an iron will that has never abandoned her until the end, ensuring that nothing of her deep suffering leaked out. The umpteenth gesture of love towards her audience and towards those who shared her affection, so that her personal ordeal would not disturb the bright memory of her. A woman out of the ordinary yet endowed with unsettling simplicity, she had no children but children – she always said – she had thousands of them, like the 150 thousand made to adopt at a distance thanks to “Amore”, the program that most of all had remained heart. The funeral will be defined shortly. In her final dispositions, Raffaella asked for a simple unfinished wooden coffin and an urn to contain her ashes. In the saddest hour, always unique and inimitable, like her overwhelming laugh. And that’s how we all want to remember it. Hi Raffaella.

