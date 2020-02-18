IVREA (ITALY). Battle of the Oranges

9.00 a.m.

The Generale (General) visits the primary schools in Ivrea along with the Stato Maggiore (General’s Staff), the Pifferi e Tamburi(Pipes and Drums) and the Ensigns.

The visit ends with a lunch offered by the Fiorana primary school.

2.00 p.m.

Passaggio dei Poteri (Handing over of power) in Piazza di Città

In the Town Hall, the Mayor symbolically passes his powers to the Generale (General), along with his red and white sash.. The officers and the sutlers wear a similar sash around their necks, while the aide-de-camps have a red/blue sash.

The Sostituto Gran Cancelliere (Assistant Grand Chancellor) reads the General’s decree.

Calzata del Berretto Frigio (Donning of the Phrygian hat)

In observance of the general’s instructions, the townspeople in the square are invited by the Sostituto Gran Cancelliere (Assistant Grand Chancellor) to put on their Phrygian hat, which from Sunday on will be essential to avoid being hit with oranges, gently or quite hard.

3.00 p.m.

Departure of the March

The Parade is headed by the Ensign Officer, the Ensigns with the Parish flags and the Pifferi e Tamburi (Pipes and Drums).

They are followed on horseback by the Generale (General), the Stato Maggiore (General’s Staff) and the Sutlers, the Assistant Grand Chancellor and the Abbà. The procession follows corso Cavour, corso Nigra, Borghetto, piazza Maretta, via Arduino, via Palestro, corso Massimo d’Azeglio as far as the Church of San Lorenzo, then returns to the centre and to piazza Castello along via Palma and via delle Torri.

Children’s party in piazza Ottinetti

Games and entertainment for the traditional Children’s Party organised by the J’Amis ad Piassa d’la Granaja.

The song of the Carnival performed by all children and young people.

Cuj d’via Palma Bean Feast (via IV Martiri)

After the General has passed, the so-called “faseuj grass” can be eaten and handed out.

4.15 p.m.

Visit to the Bishop at Seminario Maggiore

The Historical Parade is received at the Bishop’s Palace where the Generale (General) presents the Officers and the Abbà to whom the Bishop offers a ritual gift. After the protocol has been read and stamped with the Bishop’s

seal, the Pifferi e Tamburi (Pipes and Drums) play in honour of the Bishop

5.15 p.m.

Visit to the Mayor in piazza di Città

The March continues down to the Town Hall, where the Mayor receives a gift from the young Priors and offers them ritual gifts in the Sala Dorata. The Sostituto Gran Cancelliere (Assistant Grand Chancellor) reads the protocol that is signed and stamped by the Mayor.

5.30 p.m.

Generala in piazza di Città. At the end of the parade the Pifferi e Tamburi (Pipes and Drums) play the Generala in honour of the Generale (General) in the Town Hall entrance hall

6.00 p.m.

Visit of the Generale (General) and Stato Maggiore (General’s Staff) to the via Palma (via IV Martiri) Fagiolata (Beanfeast)

6.30 p.m.

Investiture of the Oditori ed Intendenti Generali delle Milizie e Genti da Guerra del Canavese in piazza di Città. In the Council Chamber the ceremony assigning awards to all those who have distinguished themselves in “carnival things and everyday duties”: the insignia are conferred upon the new Oditori by the Generale (General) in the presence of the Mayor and the protocol is read.

9 p.m.

Maschere in Musica

Party in the city centre