IVREA (ITALY). Battle of the Oranges

Thursday 20 February 2020
Last Thursday before Lent
9.00 a.m.
The Generale (General) visits the primary schools in Ivrea along with the Stato Maggiore (General’s Staff), the Pifferi e Tamburi(Pipes and Drums) and the Ensigns.
The visit ends with a lunch offered by the Fiorana primary school.
2.00 p.m.
Passaggio dei Poteri (Handing over of power) in Piazza di Città
In the Town Hall, the Mayor symbolically passes his powers to the Generale (General), along with his red and white sash.. The officers and the sutlers wear a similar sash around their necks, while the aide-de-camps have a red/blue sash.
The Sostituto Gran Cancelliere (Assistant Grand Chancellor) reads the General’s decree.
Calzata del Berretto Frigio (Donning of the Phrygian hat)
In observance of the general’s instructions, the townspeople in the square are invited by the Sostituto Gran Cancelliere (Assistant Grand Chancellor) to put on their Phrygian hat, which from Sunday on will be essential to avoid being hit with oranges, gently or quite hard.
3.00 p.m.
Departure of the March
The Parade is headed by the Ensign Officer, the Ensigns with the Parish flags and the Pifferi e Tamburi (Pipes and Drums).
They are followed on horseback by the Generale (General), the Stato Maggiore (General’s Staff) and the Sutlers, the Assistant Grand Chancellor and the Abbà. The procession follows corso Cavour, corso Nigra, Borghetto, piazza Maretta, via Arduino, via Palestro, corso Massimo d’Azeglio as far as the Church of San Lorenzo, then returns to the centre and to piazza Castello along via Palma and via delle Torri.
Children’s party in piazza Ottinetti
Games and entertainment for the traditional Children’s Party organised by the J’Amis ad Piassa d’la Granaja.
The song of the Carnival performed by all children and young people.
Cuj d’via Palma Bean Feast (via IV Martiri)
After the General has passed, the so-called “faseuj grass” can be eaten and handed out.
4.15 p.m.
Visit to the Bishop at Seminario Maggiore
The Historical Parade is received at the Bishop’s Palace where the Generale (General) presents the Officers and the Abbà to whom the Bishop offers a ritual gift. After the protocol has been read and stamped with the Bishop’s
seal, the Pifferi e Tamburi (Pipes and Drums) play in honour of the Bishop
5.15 p.m.
Visit to the Mayor in piazza di Città
The March continues down to the Town Hall, where the Mayor receives a gift from the young Priors and offers them ritual gifts in the Sala Dorata. The Sostituto Gran Cancelliere (Assistant Grand Chancellor) reads the protocol that is signed and stamped by the Mayor.
5.30 p.m.
Generala in piazza di Città. At the end of the parade the Pifferi e Tamburi (Pipes and Drums) play the Generala in honour of the Generale (General) in the Town Hall entrance hall
6.00 p.m.
Visit of the Generale (General) and Stato Maggiore (General’s Staff) to the via Palma (via IV Martiri) Fagiolata (Beanfeast)
6.30 p.m.
Investiture of the Oditori ed Intendenti Generali delle Milizie e Genti da Guerra del Canavese in piazza di Città. In the Council Chamber the ceremony assigning awards to all those who have distinguished themselves in “carnival things and everyday duties”: the insignia are conferred upon the new Oditori by the Generale (General) in the presence of the Mayor and the protocol is read.
9 p.m.
Maschere in Musica
Party in the city centre
Saturday 22 February 2020
8.15 a.m.
Visit of the Generale (General), the Sostituto Gran Cancelliere (Assistant Grand Chancellor) and the Stato Maggiore(General Staff) to the Military Authorities
The Assistant Gran Chancellor records the protocol for each visit.
12.00 a.m.
Presentation of the Scorta d’Onore della Mugnaia (Miller’s daughter’s Escort of Honour) to the Generale (General’s) in piazza di Città
9.00 p.m.
Presentation of the Vezzosa Mugnaia (Charming Miller’s daughter) from the Town Hall balcony. The Mugnaia (Miller’s Daughter) in her traditional white dress goes from the Mayor’s office to the Sala Dorata where the General’s gift, a brooch with a pick and spade on a red rosette, is pinned onto her green sash. She is introduced to the Assistant Grand Chancellor by the aide-de-camp assigned to her, in turn the Sostituto Gran Cancelliere (Assistant Grand Chancellor) introduces the Generale (General) and all the other Carnival characters.
As the big bell strikes, the Sostituto Gran Cancelliere (Assistant Grand Chancellor) reads out the proclamation, at which the Mugnaia (Miller’s Daughter) appears on the central balcony of the Town Hall to receive the city’s embrace.
9.30 p.m.
March of the Historical Parade and Parade of the Orange-throwing teams in Lungo Dora in honour of the Vezzosa Mugnaia (Charming Miller’s daughter)
On the Generale (General’s) arm, the Mugnaia (Miller’s Daughter) takes her place in the procession made up of the Pifferi e Tamburi (Pipes and Drums), the Band, Ensigns with bouquets, the Scorta d’Onore (Escort of Honour), Maids, Pageboys, the Miller (Toniotto) accompanied by the Sostituto Gran Cancelliere (Assistant Grand Chancellor), Officers and Sutlers of the Stato Maggiore (Officers of the General Staff), the Podestà and his entourage, the Abbà escorted by the Credendari, university students and orange-throwers of the two teams on foot that formed the guard of honour for the Mugnaia as she left the Town Hall.
The procession crosses the city as orange-throwers of the other teams on foot line up along the riverside with all the townspeople to pay their homage.
The route follows piazza di Città, via Arduino, piazza Maretta, via Guarnotta, Ponte Vecchio, via Gozzano, piazza Lamarmora, corso Nigra, corso Gallo, corso Botta, piazza Balla, via Palestro, Piazza di Città.
10.30 p.m.
Firework on Lungo Dora in honour of the Vezzosa Mugnaia (Charming Miller’s daughter).
11.00 p.m.
Dance in Piazza di Città (Piazza Ferruccio Nazionale square) .
Sunday 23 February 2020
Admission fee € 10,00 from 08.00am to 4.30pm
9.00 a.m.
Fagiolate rionali (Bean Feasts)
Distribution of beans at Castellazzo (piazza Maretta), San Lorenzo (Ex Polveriera), via Dora Baltea and San Bernardo (piazza della Chiesa).
9.30 a.m.
The magnificent Podestà swears his oath of Loyalty in piazza Castello. The Podestà, with his followers and the Credendari, walks up via della Cattedrale to piazza Castello, to swear his oath of loyalty to the statutes before the site of the old Town Hall in the presence of the Carnival Procession
10.00 a.m.
The Mugnaia (Miller’s daughter), the Generale (General) and their entourage visit the Castellazzo Charity Beanfeast in piazza Maretta. After the ritual bean-tasting, they begin distributing free portions of beans.
Parade of the historical guest groups.
10.30 a.m.
Preda in Dora on the Ponte Vecchio – The Podestà digs out the stone for the Preda in Dora from the ruins of the Castellazzo with his ancient war hammer.
The Podestà with his retinue and the Credendari, accompanied by the Alfieri (Ensigns) and Pifferi e Tamburi (Pipes and Drums), turning his back to the parapet of the bridge throws the stone taken from the Castellazzo behind him downstream, while proclaiming the words “Hoc facimus in spretum olim Marchionis Montisferrati, nec permittemus aliquod aedificium fieri ubi erant turres domini Marchionis“ (we do this in contempt of the Marquis of Monferrato, nor will we allow any building to arise where the Marquis’ towers once stood), to show his rejection of any form of tyranny. The Mugnaia (Miller’s Daughter) with the Generale (General), the Stato Maggiore (Officers of the General Staff) and the Scorta d’Onore della Mugnaia (Miller’s daughter’s Escort of Honour) watch the ceremony from the right bank of the river
1.00 p.m.
Grouping of orange-throwing carts in Corso M. d’Azeglio for inspections.
The Foundation Veterinarian checks all the documentation concerning the horses, their state of health and that they are correctly shoed. The carts are then examined to ensure they have all the appropriate documentation “aboard” (static testing, drivers’ licences and horses’ health certificates) and that they comply with the regulations (safety and measurements of the cart, and breathalyser test on drivers by the competent authorities. After the checks have been completed, the carts proceed to the various town squares, waiting for the battle to begin.
2.00 p.m.
Beginning of the Historical Carnival Procession from piazza di Città and Historic Guest Groups Parade.
The Alfieri (Ensigns) with the Parish flags, the Pipes and Drums, the Generale (General) with the Stato Maggiore (Officers of the General Staff) the Sostituto Gran Cancelliere (Assistant Grand Chancellor) and the Abbà (Priors of the five parishes) on horseback, the Band, the Mugnaia (Miller’s daughter) with her maids on the golden coach drawn by three white horses, her Scorta d’Onore della Mugnaia (Miller’s daughter’s Escort of Honour), pageboys on ponies, the Miller (Toniotto) on the supplies cart, the Podestà on a cart with the Credendari on horseback, the historical guest groups, parade along the gala route: piazza di Città, via Arduino, piazza Maretta, via Guarnotta, Ponte Vecchio, via Gozzano, piazza Lamarmora, corso Nigra, corso Cavour, corso Re Umberto, corso Gallo, corso Botta, piazza Balla, corso Massimo d’Azeglio, via IV Reggimento Alpini, via Cascinette, corso Massimo d’Azeglio, piazza Balla, via Palestro, piazza di Città
Battaglia delle arance (Battle of the Oranges)
The nine teams throwing on foot start the orange battle against the teams on carts drawn by two or four horses, following two different routes: the inner route (piazza Ottinetti and piazza di Città) and the outer one (Borghetto, piazza del Rondolino passing along Lungo Dora and piazza Freguglia).
5.30 p.m.
Generala in piazza di Città. At the end of the parade the Pipes and Drums play the Generala in honour of the General in the Town Hall entrance hall
Monday 24 February 2020
09.30 a.m.
Zappate degli Scarli (Digging of the Scarli)
Parish of San Maurizio
Parish of Sant’Ulderico
Parish of San Lorenzo
Parish of San Salvatore
Parish of San Grato
The Generale (General), preceded by the Alfieri (Ensigns) and Pifferi e Tamburi (Pipes and Drums) and escorted by the Stato Maggiore (Officers of the General Staff), accompanies a couple from each Parish married during the year to the place where the Scarlo is to be built. Standing on a drum-shaped stool, the Sostituto Gran Cancelliere (Assistant Grand Chancellor) reads out the ceremonial protocol and, using the pick and spade, the newly-weds each strike a blow on the spot chosen for the Scarlo, while all those present recite in chorus As pianta ‘l pic a l’uso antic..
12.30 a.m.
The Liberty Tree in Piazza di Città by Citoyens de la Ville d’Ivrée
1.00 p.m.
Pich e Pala (Pick and spade) trophy in piazza di Città. A challenge between one orange-thrower per team, and anyone else who wants to try, to see how far they can throw an orange, from the opposite side of the square towards the Town Hall.
1.00 p.m.
Grouping of orange-throwing carts in Corso M. d’Azeglio for inspections.
The Foundation Veterinarian checks all the documentation concerning the horses, their state of health and that they are correctly shoed. The carts are then examined to ensure they have all the appropriate documentation “aboard” (static testing, drivers’ licences and horses’ health certificates) and that they comply with the regulations (safety and measurements of the cart, and breathalyser test on drivers by the competent authorities. After the checks have been completed, the carts proceed to the various town squares, waiting for the battle to begin.
2.15 p.m.
The Carnival Procession walks to visit the Orange-throwing teams: Tuchini del Borghetto, Mercenari, Diavoli, Pantere, Credendari, Scacchi, Arduini, Asso di Picche and Morte
Battaglia delle arance (Battle of the Oranges)
The nine teams throwing on foot start the orange battle against the teams on carts drawn by two or four horses, following a single route (piazza Ottinetti, piazza di Città, Borghetto, piazza del Rondolino and piazza Freguglia).
5.30 p.m.
Generala in piazza di Città. At the end of the parade the Pipes and Drums play the Generala in honour of the General in the Town Hall entrance hall
8.00 pm
Cod tasting with fried onions at the headquarters of the Croatian Committee.
Tuesday 25 February 2020
1.00 p.m.
Grouping of orange-throwing carts in Corso M. d’Azeglio for inspections.
The Foundation Veterinarian checks all the documentation concerning the horses, their state of health and that they are correctly shoed. The carts are then examined to ensure they have all the appropriate documentation “aboard” (static testing, drivers’ licences and horses’ health certificates) and that they comply with the regulations (safety and measurements of the cart, and breathalyser test on drivers by the competent authorities. After the checks have been completed, the carts proceed to the various town squares, waiting for the battle to begin.
2.00 p.m.
Start of the Carnival Procession through piazza di Città, via Arduino, piazza Maretta, via Guarnotta, Ponte Vecchio, via Gozzano, piazza Lamarmora, corso Nigra, corso Cavour, corso Re Umberto, corso Gallo, corso Botta, piazza Balla, corso Massimo d’Azeglio, via IV Reggimento Alpini, via Cascinette, corso Massimo d’Azeglio, piazza Balla, via Palestro, piazza di Città
Battaglia delle arance (Battle of the Oranges)
5.45 p.m.
Prize-giving ceremony for the orange-throwers and carts in piazza di Città
Prizes are awarded to the first three foot teams judged on their throwing ability, their image and fair play, to the first three carts drawn by two-horses and the first three drawn by four horses, judged on the horses, trappings and driving, cart decoration and throwing ability.
8.00 p.m.
The Carnival Procession sets off for burning of the Scarli in San Maurizio, Sant’Ulderico and San Lorenzo parishes
The Abbà ride to the square holding up a lantern, preceded by the Pifferi e Tamburi (Pipes and Drums) and accompanied by the Generale (General) and the Stato Maggiore (General Staff). The two Abbà (Priors of the five parishes) of that Parish dismount and walk once around the Scarlo . Holding them by the hand an escorting officer passes them a burning torch to set fire to the Scarlo .
9.30 p.m.
Burning of the Scarlo in San Salvatore Parish in the presence of the Vezzosa Mugnaia(Charming
Miller’s daughter) in piazza di Città. The Mugnaia (Miller’s Daughter) stands up in her golden coach and, when the Abbà (Priors of the five parishes) set fire to the Scarlo, raises her sword symbolising freedom from the tyrant, holding it up high until the Italian flag at the top of the Scarlo has been completely burnt. In the meantime the Generale (General) gives a military salute, standing up in his stirrups. The faster the flames leap up the pole, the louder the crowd shout a brusa!.. a brusa! (it’s burning, it’s burning) as a good omen for the year that has just begun.
10.15 p.m.
Burning of the last Scarlo, San Grato Parish in piazza Lamarmora
Marcia funebre (Funeral March) . After the flames of last Scarlo have died down, the Generale (General) dismounts and, leading his horse by the bridle, heads the Marcia funebre (Funeral March) during which the Pifferi e Tamburi (Pipes and Drums) play a lament for the funeral of the carnival, while the officers drag their sabres along the paving stones. The townspeople follow the cortège in strictest silence, in the last few minutes for them to wear their Phrygian Hats.
Arvédze a giòbia ‘n bot in piazza Ottinetti. The Marcia funebre (Funeral March) comes to a halt in piazza Ottinetti where the Generale (General) dismisses the Pifferi e Tamburi (Pipes and Drums) and thanks them symbolically, in memory of the times when he paid them for the campaign. Everyone exchanges the traditional goodbye Arvédze a giòbia ‘n bot (see you on Thursday at one o’clock). Arm in arm, the General and his staff run to the Town Hall singing the Carnival Anthem.
11.00 p.m.
Closing ceremony in Piazza di Città
In the Town Hall the Generale (General) inspects the Stato Maggiore (Officers of the General Staff) and pins the Campaign insignia on his aide-de-camps’ chests. He lays down his symbols of power and the Assistant Grand Chancellor reads the closure protocol.
Wednesday 26 February 2020
11.00 a.m.
Traditional serving of polenta and salt cod organised by the Croatia Polenta e Merluzzo (Polenta and Cod) Committee in Piazza Lamarmora
Vouchers are on sale at the Croatia Comittee office (Vicolo del Forno 6) and directly in piazza Lamarmora until they are sold out.